In the Kemerovo region, two people died as a result of an accident. The main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Kemerovo region – Kuzbass reported this on December 24.

The accident occurred at 07:00 (03:00 Moscow time) on the 424th km of the R-255 Siberia highway in the Chebulinsky district.

“The driver of the Shacman truck, moving from the direction of Mariinsk, did not choose a safe speed taking into account difficult road conditions, lost control and drove into oncoming traffic, where a collision occurred with a Shacman car with a trailer,” the department reported on Telegram.

The emergency situation led to the fact that a Mercedes tractor, transporting an excavator on a trawl, urgently braked and slid into a ditch, and another Sitrak truck ran into a Toyota Fielder stopped on the side of the road, the driver of which got out of the passenger compartment.

The drivers of the Shacman vehicles, ages 49 and 41, died as a result of the accident. Currently, police are establishing all the circumstances of the traffic accident.

Earlier, on December 22, in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, one person died and two more were injured as a result of an accident with a truck. The accident occurred on the 24th km of the Surgut – Nizhnevartovsk highway.