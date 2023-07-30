Two people were killed in a collision of three cars in the Kayakent region of Dagestan. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region on Sunday, July 30.

“The employees of the State traffic inspectorate are investigating the circumstances of an accident with two dead, which occurred at the Kavkaz FAD,” the press service said in a Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, at about 17:00, three cars collided at 891 km of the Kavkaz highway: Kia Rio, Land Cruiser Prado and LADA Priora. As a result, the driver and passenger of “Kia Rio” died at the scene from the received grievous bodily injuries.

Currently, the circumstances of the incident, the number and identities of the participants in the accident are being investigated at the scene.

On the same day, two people died and nine were injured in an accident in the Urals. The accident occurred in Pervouralsk, Sverdlovsk region. Honda Fit and Mazda cars collided at about 15:00 local time (13:00 Moscow time) on the 5th km of the access road to Pervouralsk. According to preliminary information, the driver of the first foreign car fell asleep at the wheel, the car drove into the oncoming lane, where it crashed into the second car.