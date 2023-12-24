Two people died as a result of a garage collapse in Ivanovo. A source from Izvestia reported this on December 24.

It is noted that the incident occurred on Ermak Street. Rescuers are currently clearing the rubble. A police investigative team is also at the scene.

“The prosecutor’s office of the Oktyabrsky district of the city of Ivanovo is monitoring the establishment of the circumstances and causes of the collapse of the garage in the garage cooperative on Ermaka Street. The incident was reported today at 20:49,” the Ivanovo region prosecutor’s office said in its Telegram channel.

The prosecutor of the Oktyabrsky district of the city of Ivanovo, Margarita Shugaeva, went to the scene to coordinate the work of emergency services and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, on December 23, a garage box caught fire in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Initially, the fire area was 600 square meters. m. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire reached 700 square meters. m.

A fire extinguishing headquarters was deployed at the site. It became known that as a result of the fire, 30 cars, a parking lot and a non-residential semi-detached house with a total area of ​​700 square meters were burned. m. To date, the fire has been completely extinguished.