A traffic accident resulted in the death of two people and the injury of two others, due to not leaving a sufficient distance between two vehicles, which led to a collision between a “pick-up” and a truck, on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi.

The Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said that the command and control room received a report at 05:35 yesterday morning, stating that a collision occurred between a “pickup” vehicle and a truck on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and experts from the Accidents Department moved They walked to inspect the accident, and it was found that the light vehicle (pickup) collided with the truck from behind as a result of not leaving a distance, and the injured were taken to the hospital, while the traffic patrols organized traffic and traffic, secured the scene of the accident, and facilitated the task of the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their tasks and take the necessary measures .