Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of an accident in the Amur region. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the regional prosecutor’s office on Thursday, February 8.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around 06:40 local time (00:40 Moscow time) on the 23 km highway between the village of Zeleny Bor and the village of Nizhnyaya Ilyinovka, Mikhailovsky district. An Isuzu truck and a Volga passenger car collided with each other. Details of the cause of the car accident were not provided.

The driver and one of the passengers of the Volga died on the spot from their injuries.

According to the Telegram channel of the Amur Center for Civil Protection (CP) and Fire Safety (FS), the other two passengers in the car were women. Both of them were hurt. Even before rescuers arrived, the truck driver pulled both victims out of the vehicle.

Arriving emergency services personnel unblocked the bodies of the victims using a hydraulic rescue tool and removed them from the Volga.

Mikhailovsky District Prosecutor Ivan Shchetinin also arrived at the scene.

Earlier, on February 7, an accident occurred in the Orenburg region involving a car and a freight train, resulting in the death of two people, including a 15-year-old teenager.