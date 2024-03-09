In the Sverdlovsk region, a minibus collided with a car; as a result of the accident, two people died and three more were injured. The press service of the State Traffic Inspectorate for the region reported this on March 9 in the official Telegram channel.

According to the department, the tragedy occurred in the morning on the 50th km of the Yekaterinburg – Rezh – Alapaevsk highway in the Berezovsky district. Previously, a Peugeot passenger car driven by a female driver, moving from Yekaterinburg, drove into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason. As a result, he collided with a Fiat minibus.

“As a result of the accident, the driver and passenger of the Peugeot, women, were killed. The driver and two passengers of the Fiat were taken to hospitals, and doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. The identities of the participants in the car accident are currently being established by police officers,” the State Traffic Inspectorate said in a statement.

Internal Affairs authorities began an investigation at the scene of the accident.

Earlier, on March 8, it was reported that two people died as a result of a massive road accident in the Nefteyugansk region of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Yugra (KhMAO). According to preliminary data, a 66-year-old driver, driving a Chevrolet Niva, collided with a moving Shacman car and an oncoming MAZ vehicle while overtaking, after which the MAZ drove into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a KamAZ. The impact caused the trucks to catch fire.