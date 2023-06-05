A diesel fuel tank exploded in Al Jurf industrial area in Ajman yesterday morning, killing two people and three injuries.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, stated that the operations room received a report at 11 am yesterday stating that an explosion had occurred in a diesel tank in one of the factories of the Fuel Trading Company in Al Jurf Industrial. He added that immediately they moved to the site, where it was found that two workers at the site were carrying out welding work above one of the tanks, which led to its explosion as a result of welding sparks flying on the fuel inside the tank, which led to the explosion, which resulted in the death of workers of Asian nationality and the injury of three people. Also, of Asian nationality, in the neighboring factory, due to the shrapnel of the exploded tank cover.

Al-Nuaimi revealed that the explosion was due to non-compliance with security and safety requirements and non-compliance with the necessary licenses from the Civil Defense to secure this type of facilities that deal with fuel and petroleum derivatives.