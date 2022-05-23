Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority reported that a fire broke out in a building in Al Khalidiya area, yesterday afternoon, as a result of a gas cylinder explosion. All the injured were taken to the hospital to receive the necessary health care. The accident also resulted in material damage to a number of shops and the facades of six neighboring buildings.

Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority confirmed that the civil defense teams succeeded in controlling the fire caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder in Al Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi. The police and the authority evaded the safe evacuation of four residential buildings from all residents, as some of their facades were affected by the accident, and work is underway to provide temporary housing for the residents until the buildings are fully secured.

They stated that preliminary information indicated that there were damages to some shops, and the building was evacuated as a precaution, stressing the importance and necessity of obtaining information from its official sources and not circulating media materials, taking into account the privacy and feelings of the injured and their families.

They expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and their wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.

• Providing temporary housing for the residents until the completion of fully securing the buildings.



