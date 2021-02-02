Two people died and 10 others were injured in a collision that occurred between three buses on Al Khail Road in Dubai, due to a sudden deviation from the bus driver’s lane, and colliding with the two buses that were traveling in their correct lane.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, accompanied by his deputy acting, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Khalfan, and the representatives of the Inspection Experts Department of the Traffic Accidents Department moved to inspect the accident and collect evidence to find out the causes that led to its occurrence, while traffic patrols organized traffic And traffic, securing the scene of the accident, and facilitating the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their duties, and necessary measures were taken promptly.

Al Mazrouei stated that the command and control room of the Dubai Police General Command received a report at 6:30 am yesterday morning, about a severe collision between three buses on Al Khail Road, and traffic police patrols immediately moved to the scene.

He added that through the initial inspection, it was found that the cause of the accident was due to a bus deviating from its lane to the left, which caused it to collide with another bus that was on its correct lane, and from the severity of the collision it diverged again to the right and collided with the second bus, then veered and collided with an iron barrier and deteriorated , Which resulted in the death of the two persons and the injury of 10 others, with injuries ranging from severe, medium and minor.

Al Mazrouei stressed that one of the most dangerous behaviors that the Dubai Police repeatedly warned of was sudden deviation and preoccupation with other than the road, indicating that most of the accidents that occurred in the outer streets were the result of violations and mistakes that caused the loss of innocent lives, calling on everyone to abide and take caution and caution while driving, and to abide by the traffic law And traffic, in order to protect the lives and safety of others using the road.





