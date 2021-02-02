Two people died and 10 others were injured in a collision that occurred between three buses on Al Khail Road in Dubai, as a result of a sudden deviation by a bus driver from its lane, and colliding with the two buses that were traveling in their correct lane.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, accompanied by his deputy in charge of the Acting Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Abdullah Khalfan, and the representatives of the Inspection Experts Department from the Traffic Accidents Department, moved to inspect the accident and collect evidence to find out the causes that led to its occurrence, while the traffic patrols organized movement Traffic and traffic, securing the scene of the accident, and facilitating the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their duties, and necessary measures were taken promptly.

The Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei from the site of the accident, said that a communication was received this morning at 6.30 pm to the command and control room of the Dubai Police General Command about a serious collision between three buses on Al Khail Road, so the traffic patrols immediately moved to the scene the incident.

He added, “Through the initial inspection, it was found that the accident occurred as a result of a bus deviating from its lane to the left, which caused it to collide with another bus that was on its correct lane, and from the severity of the collision it swept again to the right and collided with the second bus, then veered and collided with an iron barrier and deteriorated.” This resulted in the death of two people and the injury of 10 others, with injuries ranging from severe, medium, to minor.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei affirmed that the sudden deviation is one of the most dangerous behaviors that the Dubai Police have repeatedly warned of, indicating that most of the accidents that occurred in the outer streets were the result of violations and mistakes that caused the loss of innocent lives, calling on everyone to abide and take caution and caution while driving, and abide by the law Traffic and traffic, in order to preserve the lives and safety of road users.





