A passenger car rammed a tree in Bashkiria, as a result of the accident two people died. This is stated in the message of the traffic police department in the republic.

The accident happened in the Ufa region on the 3rd km of the Asanovo-Sultanaevo highway.

According to the police, a local resident, driving a VAZ-21124, lost control and allowed the car to collide with a tree.

After the accident, the driver and his passenger, a 28-year-old resident of the Kushnarenkovsky district, died at the scene.

The fact of the incident is being checked. The details of the incident are being clarified.

The day before, on December 26, two people died in an accident in Kemerovo. A bus and a passenger car collided on the bridge. As a result, two men who were in the car died, the passenger of the car was hospitalized in serious condition.