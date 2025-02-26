Two people have dead After a measles outbreak in the state of Texas that have been infected at least 130 people, the United States Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has reported on Wednesday, one of the deceased is a child of school age and without vaccinating that was hospitalized.

«The school age No vaccinar was hospitalized In Lubbock last week and tested positive for measles, ”said the State Health Department in a press release.

Since the beginning of the year, they have registered 124 measles cases in western Texas and 9 in the neighboring state of New Mexico, which has increased concern for the resurgence of this highly contagious disease in the midst of a decrease in vaccination rates.

The outbreak coincides with the beginning of the mandate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As Secretary of Health in the Administration of Donald Trump, a position that influences the country's immunization policy.









Kennedy, a declared skeptic of vaccines, has been questioned for linking the measles vaccine, papers and rubella (MMR) (MMR) With autisman affirmation that has been completely discredited by scientific research.

The epicenter of the outbreak is Gaines Countyhome to an important Mennonite population, a Christian sect with a history of reticence to vaccines. The Texas Law allows vaccine exemptions for reasons of consciousness, including religious beliefs.

Measles is A respiratory virus Extremely contagious that is transmitted through respiratory droplets or when an infected person breathes, cough or sneeze. It represents a serious risk for those who are not vaccinated.