Two people have died this Sunday in the fire of an isolated country house in the rural nucleus of La Pinya, in the Vall d’en Bas (Gerona) and, as reported by the Bombers of the Generalitat In a statement, the victims – 65 and 40 years old – can be a father and son and have died for smoke inhalation.

The emergency services have received the notice at 10.39 this morning and two pumping endowments have mobilized to the house, although when the fire was already practically off and had affected the ground floor, in addition to having collapsed partially the roof of this plant, and have not been able to save the lives of the occupants.

Three patrols of the Mossos d’Esquadraincluding the investigation unit of the Garrotxa police station, which will take charge of the investigation of the facts.