In Norway, two people have died after being vaccinated against coronavirus using a drug made by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. TASS…

Two residents of a nursing home in Oslo were vaccinated a few days before they died. Local authorities have already begun investigating the incident to determine if the death of the elderly is related to a previously received drug.

Note that vaccination using the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech began in Norway on December 27 last year. Residents of a nursing home in Oslo were the first to be vaccinated in the country.

Earlier it was reported that in Portugal, two days after vaccination against COVID-19 with Pfizer, a 41-year-old health worker died. At the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, where the woman worked, they said that she did not complain about her health after the vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Viktor Fisenko said today that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine demonstrates effectiveness and safety during clinical trials and the vaccination that has begun.