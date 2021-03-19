Two people died and one was slightly injured in the early morning of this Friday in a traffic accident that occurred on the AP-7 highway, near the Los Narejos exit, in Los Alcázares. The two vehicles involved were circulating in the direction of Cartagena around 5:30 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, they collided and left the road.

Several calls alerted 112 to the accident and warned that two people were immobile on the road. The toilets who traveled to the point of the event could not do anything to save the lives of the two deceased, of which no personal data is available.

Los Alcazares emergencies

The highway was cut off to traffic at that point by the Civil Guard, which diverted traffic. The road maintenance service is carrying out work to restore normalcy to the road.

Two mobile units from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061, two ambulances, as well as the Civil Guard, the Local Police of Los Alcázares and San Javier and Firefighters of the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium traveled to the place. .