Ciudad Juarez.- Two people lost their lives due to violent causes today in different hospitals in the town.

The death of a man who was admitted with gunshot wounds on Friday night, August 16, was reported at the General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security Department.

The attack occurred at the intersection of Puerta del Sol and Jardín Iris streets, in the Puertas del Sol subdivision. Relatives took the victim to the hospital in a van.

Medical staff at the city’s General Hospital reported to the District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone the death of a patient who was admitted a few days ago due to blows.

Agents from the Crimes Against Life Unit went to the hospital to begin the investigations since it is unknown from the identity to where and how he was injured.

These two cases are the 54th and 55th intentional homicides of this month.