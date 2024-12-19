This Wednesday in Buenos Aires two people have died after a plane crashed into a house. They are the pilot and co-pilot of a private aircraft belonging to the family of the president of the famous football club. River Plate.

In the last few hours, Argentina has been shaken by a strong tragedy that took two lives. Late in the afternoon in the southern hemisphere, the local press reported the terrible news of the death of two people due to a plane crash. Due to a failure in the landing of a private flight from the coastal city of Punta del Este (Uruguay), both the pilot of the aircraft and his co-pilot died.

The fatal victims were identified as Martín Fernández Loza, 44, and Agustín Orforte, 35. As was learned on Wednesday afternoon, in the hours before the accident both had used the plane to transport passengers. from Buenos Aires to the Uruguayan coast, which is usually one of the tourist spots most visited by Argentines at this time of year, when the Holidays approach. When they were preparing to return to their country of origin, the pilot and co-pilot were involved in the tragedy.

The dramatic episode occurred at the airport in the Buenos Aires city of San Fernando. After crashing into several homes located around the airport, the aircraft – a Challenger 300 – caught fire. According to the information published in the local media, the factor that triggered the tragedy would have been a problem in the brake system.









The news gained even more weight in the local media once it came to light that the private plane belonged to the family of Jorge Brito, one of the most important figures in the Argentine corporate world, to the point that the businessman owns both Macro Bank –one of the main financial entities in the country- as well as the famous football club River Plate. Brito has held that position since 2021. He had previously served as vice president of the club during the management of president Rodolfo D’Onofrio.

The police report

As soon as the plane accident occurred, the Airport Security Police (PSA) reported through an official statement that “at 1:23 p.m. a communication was received from the Headquarters of the Eastern Regional Airport Security Unit I of the Airport Security Police (PSA). “) where it was reported that an aircraft with registration LV-GOK continued to fly by during landing and exceeded the perimeter fence of the San Fernando international airport and hit neighboring homes.” The inhabitants of the homes near the explosion were quickly evacuated, which prevented the number of deaths from being higher.

It is not the first time in the history of the Brito family that an air tragedy hits their doors. Just four years ago, the businessman’s father of the same name also died due to an accident in a helicopter.