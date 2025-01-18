Two people have lost their lives on this Friday night in a traffic accident in the AP-6 near Espinar (Segovia)where a truck transporting hydrogen peroxide traveling in the direction of Madrid has left the road and after crossing the median, it appears that it has collided with another truck and a car and has started to burn.

The 112 emergency service of Castilla y León received several calls from witnesses to the event who could not specify if there were injuries. Notice was given to the Civil Guard (Traffic) of Segoviato the Segovia Firefighters and to the emergency coordination center (CCU) of Health Emergencies – Sacyl, from which a mobile ICU is sent, two basic life support ambulances and Primary Care health personnel from the El Espinar health center.

In addition, it activated the center emergency coordinator of the Junta de Castilla and León, given the possibility of having to activate additional means to respond to the emergency.

Subsequently, it is the concession company of the AP-6 highway that communicates that in the truck two people are found dead and that they have activated their emergency plan because it is a vehicle that transports dangerous goods.









The health personnel deployed to the scene also treated three other injured people, initially all of them minor, who were later transferred to the hospital. El Espinar health center.

As a result of the accident, the AP-6 was closed for a time at kilometer 64.1 in the direction of La Coruña, according to the DGT.