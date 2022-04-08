Two people have died in a plane crash around one o’clock this Friday in Mosqueruela (Teruel, 531 inhabitants), sources from the Civil Guard have informed Europa Press. At the moment, the causes of the incident are unknown and the identities of the two victims have not been disclosed.

A forest guard who worked in the area of ​​the incident saw smoke and approached the place, a wooded area. He found the plane with two lifeless bodies inside, according to sources from the Government Delegation in Aragon, which has also reported that the aircraft was part of a group of four that made a tourist tour from Igualada (Barcelona) to Vera (Almeria).

The mayor of Mosqueruela, Alba Lucea, has indicated that the aircraft has been “completely burned” and that it has crashed in the mountains, one kilometer from the town center. In addition, she has pointed out that it is “not very accessible”, although “it is not an area with a risk of fire”. Lucea has approached the accident area and has been dismayed by what happened.

The mayor explained that just an hour before two planes were flying over the town, and that she received a call from SOS 112 Aragón to alert her that one of them had suffered an accident and that the two occupants had died. Members of the Civil Guard and Civil Protection have attended the site and firefighters from the Diputación de Teruel are expected to travel.