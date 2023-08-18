An 80-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son died this morning as a result of a fire inside their home, in a block of flats in Talavera de la Reina (Toledo). The fire, as reported by the emergency services, originated in the outdoor air conditioning unit of the house, located on Carnicerías street in the city of Toledo, and later spread to the interior of the house.

Sources from the 112 emergency and emergency service have reported that the event took place after midnight this Friday, when the outside machine caught fire and the flames spread inside. When the emergencies arrived, the woman was found lifeless, while the son was able to be rescued alive and was treated by the medical services dispatched to the scene of the event. However, he died shortly after due to smoke inhalation.

Although the residents of the property had to be evacuated at first, it was later found that the flames had been confined to the victims’ homes, thanks to the actions of the firefighters, so the evicted residents were able to return to their homes once extinguished the fire.

A National Police patrol, Talavera firefighters and an UVI have participated in the operation.