Jennifer Lanzinger

Two people died in an accident south of Salzburg early in the morning, and three other people were seriously injured in the car accident.

Salzburg – The winter weather is returning in many parts of Germany, and low temperatures and snow are also to be expected in many places in Austria. In wintry weather, a fatal accident occurred on the Griessen Pass south of Salzburg. Two car occupants died in an accident and three other people were seriously injured. It is currently unclear whether the victims may come from Germany.

Fatal collision near Salzburg: two people die in a car accident – three are seriously injured

As the dpa reports, citing the Red Cross, the car of the fatally injured person collided with a post bus. The bus driver was also seriously injured. The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. As the dpa reports, citing reporters, the car is said to have had a foreign license plate. The police were initially unable to provide any information about the nationality of the victims.

It is also unclear how the deadly tragedy could have happened. The cause of the accident was still being determined on Saturday. The almost 1000 meter high pass connects the communities of Hochfilzen in Tyrol and Leogang in Salzburg.