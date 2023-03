How did you feel about the content of this article?

Police officers held hostage in San Vicente del Caguan: Indigenous peoples and peasants protest against alleged non-compliance with oil company commitments to communities in the region | Photo: EFE/Defensoría del Pueblo

At least two people died this Thursday (2) in clashes involving a group of indigenous and peasants and police who were trying to contain a protest in front of the facilities of the oil company Emerald Energy, in the department of Caquetá, in southern Colombia.

The riot took place in the rural area of ​​the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan. Human rights groups reported that a police officer and a resident of the region were killed, and 79 police officers and nine oil workers were taken hostage. Emerald Energy is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned company Sinochem.

According to information from the newspaper El Universo, the demonstrators are protesting against the company’s alleged breach of commitments with the communities in the region, such as the paving of 42 kilometers of access roads.

President Gustavo Petro reported that a commission from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of the Interior and the Armed Forces had been sent to San Vicente del Caguan to contain the violence.

In addition to the deaths, eight police officers were injured. The Public Defender’s Office is acting as a mediator in the negotiations, but there is still no information on the release of the hostages.