Tuxpan, Jalisco.- Are two lifeless people the balance charged by a highway accident of Guadalajara – Colima earlier today, where a pick-up truck collided with the rear of a trailer.

Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters from Jalisco came to help report the accident at kilometer 166 in the municipality of Tuxpan in Jaliscoheading towards Colima.

Upon arrival, they reported on the work to attend to the accident in coordination with local authorities, however, a few minutes after arriving at the site and starting the work, they announced the deaths.

“The death of the two occupants of the dry box vehicle is confirmed,” they reported, since the two people who were inside the truck lost their lives when they hit the tractor.

“The accident occurred in the direction of Colima. The circulation is partial, alternating in both directions,” they reported, adding that they remain on the site waiting for experts from Forensic Medical Services (SEMEFO).

The uniformed officers continued with the work to extract the bodies from the vehicle, to be taken to the SEMEFO facilities where they will be identified by their relatives, until now there is no information on their identity.