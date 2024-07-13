Two people close to former Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov died on the same day

Two people close to former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov died on the same day. We are talking about 52-year-old businessman Igor Kotelnikov and 61-year-old head of the Defense Ministry’s state examination department, Colonel General Magomed Khandayev. Both men died July 8.

Khandayev was directly subordinate to Ivanov and was questioned by the investigation as a witness in the case and was not in pretrial detention. His cause of death is not stated.

The funeral of the head of the Defense Ministry’s state expert department took place in his native village of Genta in the Shamilsky District of Dagestan. His relatives, friends and colleagues were present.

Magomed Khandayev Photo: press service of the administration of the head and government of the Republic of Dagestan

Kotelnikov died in a punishment cell in the capital’s pretrial detention center

Entrepreneur Igor Kotelnikov, accused of bribing senior officials of the Ministry of Defense, died in the capital’s SIZO-4 “Medved” due to heart problems. According to Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Human Rights Council (HRC), his death was related to the conditions of detention in the punishment cell.

Photo: Mikhail Turgiev / RIA Novosti

It is specified that the emergency occurred in the punishment cell of the fifth building on Monday, July 8, but information about the incident was received only on Friday, July 12. The FSIN has not officially confirmed what happened. The results of the examination are currently awaited.

Merkacheva noted that sending someone to a punishment cell in hot weather is only possible in extreme cases. Staying there in the stuffy weather, she added, is practically impossible.

The prisoners suffer there. (…) In general, the entire fifth building is known for the huge number of punishment cells there — more than 30, the largest number in all the pretrial detention centers in Moscow. (…) The prisoners there always complained about the conditions. (…) There have already been deaths there Eva Merkacheva Member of the Presidential Council on Human Rights

In turn, the Commissioner for Human Rights in Moscow, Tatyana Potyaeva promisedthat on July 15 she will make all the inquiries and go to a meeting with the management of the pretrial detention center to find out about the situation. According to her, she has not received any complaints from Kotelnikov.

Merkacheva noted that it is difficult to imagine the businessman as a supporter of the criminal subculture. “He is an entrepreneur, he had no criminal experience,” she added.