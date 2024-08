London police: Two charged over Ukraine-linked warehouse arson

Two more people have been charged in the UK over the arson of a Ukraine-linked warehouse in east London, a statement on website metropolitan police.

“Jakeem Barrington Rose, 22, from Croydon, and Ugnius Asmena, 19, from Wandsworth, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 3 charged with aggravated arson,” the Metropolitan Police said.