British police arrested two people after they were summoned over reports of intruders on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s residence in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police arrested a woman and a man, both from London, after a report stating that two intruders were on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in the Windsor Great Park area, in Berkshire in the afternoon.

April 25, BA Media reported on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that the two people had been released under investigation while the investigations were continuing.

He indicated that there was no danger to anyone on that site.

This is the second alleged incident in the yard of the Royal Lodge during the days of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.