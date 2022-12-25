In a ski area not far from the popular Austrian winter sports resort of Lech, numerous rescuers spent hours searching for winter sports enthusiasts buried under an avalanche. Initially, the police assumed about ten possible victims, but that number was significantly reduced. So far, at most two are missing.

Video footage from a witness to the avalanche showed ten people. It now appears that at least eight of them were able to escape the snow mass. Regional Security Council member Christian Gantner announced this evening that eight of the ten persons have been found. Six people are unharmed, two people have been flown to hospitals in Innsbruck and Bludenz.

The avalanche started around 3 p.m. in the area of ​​the approximately 2,700 meter high Trittkopf mountain. According to the avalanche warning service, there was a significant avalanche danger in the area today. Today was unusually warm weather after days of snow.

Race against time

Hours of man and power were searched for the two missing victims with avalanche dogs and helicopters. The helicopters will remain on the ground for now because it is dark, but relief teams are still searching and would continue all night. According to information from local press, more than 200 people are taking part in the search. They speak of a race against time because the chances of survival are falling rapidly. Several helicopters are ready to transport victims quickly.

The search will continue until it can be ruled out that there are no more people under the avalanche. Searchlights were already switched on to continue the search in the dark. The police are calling on anyone with relevant information about the course of the avalanche or about missing persons to contact the police in Lech.

The identities of those affected have not been disclosed.

Prince Friso

The incident was at Zürs in the Trittkopf Mountains. Lech is known in the Netherlands because the royal family goes skiing there every year. Prince Friso was buried under an avalanche in the municipality on February 17, 2012. He fell into a coma and died in August 2013.

The winter sports area presents itself as ‘one of the best ski areas in the world’. The ski area is closed immediately. In recent years, snowslides in Austria have caused an average of about twenty deaths per year.