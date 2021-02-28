Two people were killed, three more were injured as a result of a collision of five cars in Dagestan, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region reports.

The incident took place in the Karabudakhkent region at the 841th kilometer of the Kavkaz highway. According to the ministry, the 28-year-old driver of KamAZ collided with a VAZ-2107 car moving in front driven by an 18-year-old resident of the Suleiman-Stalsky district and three more cars.

The victims of the road accident were two women who were in a domestic passenger car. The driver of the car and two children were hospitalized. All the circumstances of the incident are being established.

On the eve of Izhevsk, the driver of a passenger bus lost control and ran into a support of power lines. One person was hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that in the Amur region as a result of a collision of a car with a truck, three people were killed.