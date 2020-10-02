Two people died in a fire in an apartment building in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

The incident happened on the evening of October 1 in the city of Borodino. The fire covered an area of ​​four square meters. It is clarified that the sofa burned out.

According to the preliminary version, the cause of the fire was negligence while smoking.

During the fire, six people were rescued. 14 people and four pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing.

Earlier it was reported that three children became victims of the fire in Tyumen. A criminal case was opened. According to the investigation, the cause of the fire was a wiring fault.