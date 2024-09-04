Home World

Two people were injured in an attack in Bonn on Wednesday. (Symbolic image) © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Two people were injured in an attack in Bonn. The weapon used may have been a knife. The reason could be a robbery or an argument.

Bonn – In Bonn, a man attacked two people on the street, possibly with a knife. The police then shot the attacker, said a police spokesman. He was seriously injured as a result.

The victims were a man and a woman. The woman was slightly injured, the man more seriously, but according to current information, the injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the current state of affairs, the background to the crime could be a previous argument or a robbery, but further details are not yet known, said the spokesman. The Bonn-based “General-Anzeiger” and “Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg” had reported. dpa