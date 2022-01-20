“Two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They are remanded in custody,” North West England Counter Terrorism Police said in a statement.

The police, cooperating with the US authorities in this investigation, arrested two teenagers in south Manchester, before releasing them on Tuesday.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation identified British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, as the hostage taker in a synagogue in Colleville, a city of 23,000 people located about 40 kilometers from Dallas, Texas (south).

Akram was killed in a police raid on Saturday, while the four hostages were freed.

British media reported that Malik Faisal Akram was the subject of a 2020 investigation conducted by the British internal intelligence service (MI5), and concluded that there was no threat.

And “Sky News” reported that Malik Faisal Akram, who was living in Blackburn in northern England, arrived in the United States before the New Year through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York before purchasing the weapon used during the hostage-taking process.