Agents of the National Police have arrested a couple, a 36-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, involved in the shooting that ended the life of the aunt of the well-known alunicero Gordo Maya, Natalia S., last January in Puente from Vallecas, as reported by the Madrid Police Headquarters in a statement. The victim, who is also the wife of the leader of the gang of BMW thieves known as Pipi, received several gunshot wounds when she was inside her vehicle on Lago de Maracaibo Street.

The National Police has managed to arrest a couple who for months have remained hidden in the provinces of Castellón, Valencia and Tarragona. Those allegedly responsible for the murder of the 42-year-old woman, both of Spanish nationality, are also charged with the crime of illegal possession of weapons and falsification of documents.

The events took place in January on the aforementioned street in the Puente de Vallecas district, when the victim, who was inside his vehicle, was shot. These shots were fired from another vehicle, in which there were a man and a woman, the latter being in charge of driving the car at the time of the events.

family fight

Once they left the vehicle at a gas station in Carabanchel, they both fled Madrid. According to this newspaper, Gordo Maya’s aunt “was the only target” of the detainees. Apparently, the cause of the murder could be disagreements over a fight between the victim’s family and the alleged perpetrator.









The couple was hidden for months and taking “exhaustive security measures”, as determined by the National Police Headquarters. Finally, investigators managed to establish the identity of the alleged perpetrators, who were in a romantic relationship at the time of the events. They found that they had left Madrid separately to make their location more difficult.

After establishing a search device, developed in different provinces of the country, on August 20, the woman was arrested in Castellón, as an alleged co-author of the murder. The young woman, police sources point out, has a criminal record. After being brought to justice, his immediate imprisonment was ordered.

Last Wednesday, December, investigators moved to Tarragona, where they had indications that the alleged perpetrator of the events could be hiding. At the time of his identification, he was carrying false documentation, with which he tried to deceive the agents. Finally, they proceeded to arrest him, as presumed responsible for the crimes of murder, illicit possession of weapons and falsification of documents.