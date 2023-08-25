The Civil Guard has arrested two people in Melilla for burning the private car of one of its agents and trying to set fire to a second vehicle, as reported by this police force. Investigators believe that it is due to a “form of revenge” by a criminal group for pressure from the Civil Guard in actions to combat drug trafficking and clandestine illegal immigration networks. The investigation remains open and points to a “broader group” that they are trying to identify.

The fire occurred last July at night. According to the Civil Guard, the alleged perpetrators filled several gasoline bottles. In one of the investigation images, captured by a security camera at a gas station, two people can be seen. One of them is a tall man who carries a white carafe in his right hand. The suspect, dressed in a yellow T-shirt, long dark pants and flip-flops, partially covers his face with a white hat. The other man appears from behind. The researchers have also released images of the burned vehicle, at the time when the firefighters from the autonomous city of Melilla were putting out the flames, and of the state in which it was left, with the front part completely destroyed.

In the image, the suspects are preparing to fill a carafe with fuel.

The burning of the vehicle, parked on a street in front of a ground-floor house, put the safety of the residents of the street at “serious risk” and caused damage to the properties, as reported by the Civil Guard in a statement. The alleged perpetrators also tried to burn a second vehicle, also belonging to the same agent, although this time they were unsuccessful, add the same sources. From the outset, the agents verified that these two events had been provoked, for which reason they began an operation, called Tizona, to arrest those presumed responsible for these crimes.

After several weeks of investigation, the agents of the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard in Melilla concluded that there were several people from a criminal group who carried out these acts “as a form of revenge against the pressure of the actions of the civil guards in the exercise of its functions in the fight against drug trafficking and clandestine illegal immigration networks”.

Those arrested, aged 24 and 34, have been placed at the judicial disposal of the Investigating Court number 2 of Melilla. The civil guard continues working to identify the rest of the group.

This form of pressure against law enforcement officers is unprecedented. In June 2017, the National Police arrested five people in Ceuta for also burning the private cars of the agents and the businesses of their relatives. “They tried to intimidate them and restrict their actions,” stressed the investigators in charge of this operation, which started a year earlier, when two gangs dedicated to transporting hashish were dismantled.