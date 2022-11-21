A fight at a country party ended with two people dead and a third shot, early this Sunday, 20, in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The turmoil took place during a presentation by the country duo Hugo & Guilherme, at the Festa do Peão venue, in the Unileste industrial district.

An armed man fired several shots, killing a 25-year-old boy and a 23-year-old girl. Another 26-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital, where he remains in hospital. Nobody was arrested.

The event where the shooting took place was the main show of the night. According to the Civil Police, the confusion would have started in a cabin with exclusive service, where about ten people were.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been clarified, but reports indicate that one of those affected had tried to intervene in a fight. The boy involved in the fight would have pulled a gun and hit the 25-year-old. Before fleeing, he fired another shot, hitting two other youths.

The explosions caused panic among those present and interrupted the show. The people affected were rescued while still on the ground, with resuscitation maneuvers. The two deaths were confirmed by the medical team that helped the victims.

Until the morning of this Sunday, 20, the identity had not been disclosed. The shooter managed to leave the scene after the shooting and is being sought. The Civil Police opened investigation for double homicide and attempted homicide.

Burn19 Produções, organizer of the event, reported that it is offering all its solidarity to the victims and their families and making itself available to the authorities.

“Still waiting for the Civil Police and Military Police to be able to position themselves with more information about what happened”, he said, in a note.

According to the company, the party had a permit and all the legal documents, in addition to outpatient care. Still according to Burn19, private security guards hired for the event carried out a personal search during the entrance of the public.