Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Two people traveling in a van ended up injured after falling into a drainbehind Residencial Las Haciendas, south of the city.

The injured were identified as Guadalupe Valenzuela and Eduardo Martínez; they were traveling aboard a Renault Kangoo unit when the events occurred.

According to information obtained, those affected were driving west on a dirt road located at the entrance to the Flores Magón ejido.

It transpired that upon reaching the San Juan Bosco drain, which runs parallel to Santos Degollado Street and where the road is cut off, apparently due to the darkness the driver did not notice, so the vehicle ended up inside the hydraulic work.

Paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of AHome (Summa) were mobilized to the scene and after providing first aid, they transferred the injured to the Social Security of this city.

Highway agents took charge of the proceedings and requested the support of a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the drain.