Ciudad Juarez.- Two people accused of stealing more than 2 million dollars worth of material from a maquiladora were brought to trial today.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Northern Zone District, achieved the linkage to the process against Víctor Manuel GF, and Ismael QM, for the crime of aggravated robbery, committed against an electronic components manufacturing company, located at the intersection of Intermex and De las Torres avenues, in Ciudad Juárez.

The Control Judge, who is familiar with the criminal case, issued his resolution after validating the evidence collected in which the accused are linked to the events that took place from May 31 to August 5 of this year, inside “Scientific Atlanta Mexico”.

At that location, the defendants worked as employees and seized 402 modular circuits for data processing machines and 602 flash memory cards, the value of which amounts to 2 million 211 thousand 957.70 dollars.

They were therefore reported and arrested by Investigative Police through arrest warrants.

The judge also confirmed the precautionary measure of preventive detention and set a four-month period for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.