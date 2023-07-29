Two French police officers next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris (France), in a file image. Aurelien Meunier (Getty Images)

Two people have been arrested this Thursday in Paris accused of participating in the group rape of a 27-year-old Mexican woman in the Champs de Mars, the green esplanade in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, on Wednesday night . According to the French medium le parisienthe victim was in that area around one in the morning when he met the five individuals who reduced and abused her.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has ensured that investigations continue to find the three remaining men. “Two individuals have been arrested in the framework of an investigation for flagrante delicto of group rape,” said the agency, which has ensured that the arrest warrants against the three subjects who participated in the act continue. Last May, the authorities deployed a mobile police post in that area to guarantee security, according to French media.

The Champ de Mars is one of the most emblematic gardens in Paris. They are in front of the Eiffel Tower and are used daily by thousands of people who go to take their photo day and night, waiting every hour for the lights that illuminate the emblematic iron structure. The residents of the nearby houses also go to play on the soccer and basketball courts, to have a coffee in the cafeterias that are hidden among the trees, to do yoga and to read on the grass.

After hearing the news about the tragedy, the leader of the Parisian right-wing Rachida Dati asked, according to the newspaper 20 Minutesthat the park be closed at night, “to fight against traffic, protect the garden and for the tranquility of the neighbors, and avoid commercial overexploitation.”

A source close to the case has told le parisien It is not the first case that they see similar to this. “It’s part of the modus operandi of these predators. They look for vulnerable young women, tourists on vacation who don’t speak the language and are a bit lost. They tend to get them drunk,” the source assured the French outlet. In April of this year, a German tourist was the victim of an assault in the same area and in February, a Brazilian tourist was raped in the same Campo de Marte.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country