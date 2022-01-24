In the village of Bolsheudalovo, Tyumen region, two pensioners burned down in a fire in a private house. This was reported in the group of the regional management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in “In contact with”.

It all happened on the night of Monday, January 24th. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to contain the fire.

The bodies of a 55-year-old and a 62-year-old man were found in the house. Their identities have been established.

It is specified that 20 employees and six pieces of equipment of emergency services were involved in the elimination of the fire, including 12 people and three pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

It is assumed that pensioners could die due to negligence while smoking.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a restaurant in the center of Moscow, in which two people were injured, one died.

It is known that the fire happened in an extension to a residential building in the residential complex “Heart of the Capital” on Shelepikhinskaya Embankment, in which the institution was located. Furniture caught fire in an area of ​​50 square meters.