Four weeks after the election, Europe is reorganizing itself. This includes the discussion of how to deal with the de facto ban on combustion engines that will come into force in 2035. A working paper by the European People’s Party that has not yet been adopted states that the ban should be revised, but at the same time the goal of climate neutrality in 2050 should be maintained. The two can only be combined if gasoline and diesel engines are powered by synthetic fuels – so-called e-fuels. Whether a market for alternative fuels actually emerges depends on the rules set by Parliament, the Commission and the member states. In principle, there are two ways to make combustion engines climate-friendly.