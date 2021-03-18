Agents of the National Police They have arrested in the Region of Murcia two other people in charge of manning a boat from Africa to the Murcian coast full of people.

The detainees were part of a criminal organization which is dedicated to attracting citizens on the African continent to transfer them to Spain irregularly using boats that did not comply with any of the security measures. On this occasion the rigid part of the boat broke apart, water entering the interior.

They had to bail water



After a long journey of more than 16 hours seeing only water, when in the distance they saw what seemed to be mountains on the Spanish coast, the crew jumped for joy, some jumps that they left the base of the boat, being forced to drain water, until they were rescued by Salvamento Marítimo.

These patera-type boats, which are usually in a terrible state and without any security measures, without life jackets, without flares and without a first aid kit, are used to cross from Africa to Cartagena. To carry out this journey, they supply several fuel tanks and refuel with the engine running with the danger that it entailed for their lives.

The detainees are two young people of 27 years of Algerian nationality that they were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on guard duty for a crime against the rights of foreign citizens and threats, who ordered provisional imprisonment.