Thursday, 11 August 2022



The National Police arrested two more pateristas related to the arrival of a boat that was intercepted off the coast of Cabo de Palos last Monday. One of those arrested, a possible minor, entered a reform center by order of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, while the other did so in prison by agreement of the judicial authority.

After the increase in the arrival of immigrants by sea at the end of last month, the agents gave priority at all times in humanitarian attention to immigrants, especially minors and vulnerable groups, coordinating effectively with the Government delegation, the Ministry of Migration and different NGOs.

In addition to this and having carried out the different administrative procedures to execute the returns to the countries of origin, when the conditions are met, it was possible to arrest twenty pateristas responsible for organizing trips from the Algerian coast to Spain.

In this last arrival, the immigrants transferred to the Region by organizations based in the north of Algeria, turned out to be mostly from that country, especially young men. However, three women were also traveling in the last one, as well as other Syrian and Moroccan citizens.

As a result of the reconstruction of the facts and thanks to the investigation carried out, it was found that the immigrants were captured in different places in Algeria and that, after each paying amounts close to 6,000 euros, they were transferred in vehicles, after passing through clandestine flats. of the organization, to the starting beach in the town of Sidi Lakhdar, located in the coastal province of Ain Defle. Once there, they waited until they were picked up by the boat and undertook the trip to the Region, avoiding detection by the Algerian coast guard.

To make the crossing, the organizers used a fiberglass boat, about five meters long, in which the fifteen immigrants traveled with hardly any space and in highly vulnerable conditions to make a journey of almost one hundred and fifty nautical miles.

The journey made is highly dangerous, because in addition to traveling crowded on the boat, some of the immigrants did not even know how to swim. Nor did they have the minimum security measures, such as life jackets, flares or radio beacons. In the same way, to feed the engine they used gasoline drums connected directly to it, with the consequent risk of possible explosions as it was not a sealed system, apart from other chemical reactions that could cause burns to the occupants.

The National Police, thanks to the investigation carried out by Group II of the Aliens and Borders Brigade of Cartagena, managed to arrest two new Algerian citizens for human trafficking, one of them turning out to be a minor after the appropriate medical tests. carried out and the subsequent forensic examination that determined that he could be a few months away from reaching the age of majority.

On the part of the authority, it was agreed that the adult be imprisoned, and the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the internment of the MENA in a reform center in a closed regime.