Two ‘pateristas’ were arrested by the Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia in Los Alcázares for transporting 10 irregular immigrants from Algeria to the coast of Cabo de Palos. Both of them, two brothers of 20 and 30 years old who have already been imprisoned, are allegedly responsible for the crimes against the rights of foreign citizens and smuggling.

The two brothers, also Algerian citizens and with French documentation, rented a mooring point in the Mar Menor marina to be able to carry out the illegal activities. The agents became suspicious when they discovered that the boat had a 225-hp engine, commonly used in high-speed boats dedicated to drug trafficking or the illegal transport of people and goods.

After establishing a surveillance operation, the Benemértia detected how both individuals set sail for North Africa one night. Later they located a boat, with the same characteristics as that of the two suspects, near the coast of the Region of Murcia in which some 15 or 20 were traveling, which allegedly made landfall on a beach in Cabo de Palos.

After a raid in the area, the Civil Guard located 10 Algerian citizens without documentation on the beaches of Calblanque. In addition, minutes later, in the port of Los Alcázares, where a surveillance device was established, the two brothers were arrested.