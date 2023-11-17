At least six people were injured today, Friday, after two passenger trains collided in the southern German state of Bavaria, according to initial police reports.

A police spokeswoman said that the number of injured is likely to increase as relief workers collect more information about the collision.

According to the spokeswoman, an intercity express train collided with a regional train at a detour at the Reichartshausen station, located between the cities of Munich and Ingolstadt.

She added that it was not initially clear whether one or both trains derailed in the accident.

The railway road was closed to trains, and large numbers of police and emergency services were sent to the scene.