The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned divorced parents of the penalty for neglecting their children, explaining that the law permits that children exposed to neglect due to divorce and family disputes, and at the same time they do not have a guardian from their relatives, are directed to alternative families to provide aspects of proper care and upbringing.

Al-Sharif revealed, during a new episode of “In Our Life, a Story” program, which is broadcast daily on the platforms of “Emirates Today”, that the state’s courts have finally witnessed a case in which parents refuse custody of their children, reviewing the story of a girl and her sisters’ complaint about the negligence of their father who divorced their mother since 10 years, after cases and quarrels between them in the courts, where the mother obtained custody, while the father married another, but the mother did not bear the burdens of raising them, and a new case was filed to compel her divorced to take his children and raise them, but he refused.

Al-Sharif emphasized that the law compels the guardian to care for, discipline, direct and educate his children, whether their custody is with him or with others, such as the mother, for example, according to Article 148 of the Federal Personal Status Law.

He stated that in the event that the mother and father refuse custody of the children, and he does not accept the custody of a person entitled to her according to the custodial arrangement stipulated in Article 146 of the same law, the judge shall choose whomever he deems fit from among the relatives of the fostered child or others, or one of the institutions qualified for this purpose, according to what is stipulated in the article 147 of the same law, and it was confirmed by Articles (4) and (24) of the Federal Child Rights Law, known as the “Wadima Law”, considering that the natural family is the first best for the upbringing of the child, and the state guarantees its existence, preservation, protection and care, in order to achieve the rights of The child and his best interests, and replaced when necessary by an alternative family that represents the so-called foster family, or public or private social care institutions, if a foster family is not available.





