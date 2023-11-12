The Dubai Civil Court of Appeal upheld a ruling issued by a court of first instance, rejecting a lawsuit demanding two parents to oblige an insurance company to pay 200,000 dirhams in compensation for the death of their son in a motorcycle accident.

The facts of the case stated that the father and mother appealed before the Civil Criminal Court of First Instance against the decision of the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee, demanding that the defendant company be obliged to submit the insurance policy for the bicycle, cancel the committee’s decision, and oblige the company to pay 200 thousand dirhams to them, as compensation and compensation for the damages. The material, moral and moral losses they suffered as a result of the death of their son, in addition to a legal interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment.

The parents based their appeal on the fact that they had filed a complaint with the Insurance Authority and had a dispute with the company before the Dispute Resolution Committee, but the committee issued its decision to reject the dispute.

The two appellants stated that the committee’s decision was unfair, explaining that their son was riding his motorcycle insured by the company, according to a document that includes the driver, and in the meantime he was involved in a traffic accident that caused his death.

They pointed out that they were among the son’s legal heirs, and they suffered serious damage that could not be estimated in money, due to the death of their only breadwinner, in addition to the fact that the deceased had a wife and children, and he was supporting them all.

They explained in the memorandum they submitted to the court that, according to the limitation of inheritance, they have the right to file this lawsuit with the aim of ruling out the amount of blood money for them, in addition to the compensation owed to them by Al Jaber for the damages they suffered after the death of their son.

The parents provided proof of a copy of the accident report, a copy of the decision issued by the traffic court to dismiss the case, the testimony of the legal heirs, and the testimony of a breadwinner.

While the defendant company submitted a memorandum at the conclusion of which it requested the case to be rejected, and the contested decision to be upheld by the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee, due to the deceased son not being included in insurance coverage. It presented a folder of documents that was folded in the form of the motorcycle insurance document, and it was found to be devoid of any coverage for the driver. .

After examining the case, the court stated – in the merits of its ruling – that it is legally established that the plaintiff is responsible for proving his claim and providing evidence that supports what he claims. If he is unable to provide evidence of the validity of his claim, he loses his claim.

She explained that, according to Chapter Four of the Unified Motor Insurance Policy, insurance does not cover civil liability that results or arises from accidents that occur from the insured vehicle in cases, including accidents that occur to the insured, the vehicle driver, or people who work for the insured, if If they are injured during or because of work, unless they obtain additional coverage under an addendum or policy.

She indicated that based on this, the plaintiff parents filed a complaint against the defendant company, demanding that it be obligated to pay them an amount of 200 thousand dirhams as legal blood money, in addition to 300 thousand dirhams in material and moral compensation for the death of their son in a bicycle accident that he caused, and the bicycle was Insured by the defendant company.

The Insurance Disputes Settlement and Resolution Committee issued a decision to reject the complaint for not providing evidence of the insurance coverage of the plaintiffs’ heirs. The court pointed out that what was established by its review of the insurance policy between the company and the deceased son was that the motorcycle, the vehicle of the accident, was insured, but the policy did not include an addendum covering the driver, and the lawsuit papers and documents were devoid of anything indicating that the deceased was covered. Hence, the court considers that the committee’s decision is By rejecting the dispute, it was based on a valid basis of fact and law, which ruled to reject the appeal, and the Court of Appeal upheld the same decision.