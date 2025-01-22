Two paradises in one: Peñíscola and the Sierra de Irta Natural Park

The province of Castellón is home to many perfect places for a getaway, where several paradises are concentrated in the same place. If you are looking to explore the Valencian Community, we recommend that you visit Peñíscola and the Sierra de Irta Natural Park.

Peñíscola, also known as the City of the Sea, is a municipality embraced by the waters of the Mediterranean. Of the 79 square kilometers that make up this city, 17 run parallel to the coast. It is a town with a history with deep roots, dating back to medieval times. There is a lot to see in Peñíscola, so we recommend some points of interest:

Peñíscola Castle: this imposing building that crowns the municipality became the papal residence of Pope Benedict XIII in the 15th century, when he lived his years in exile. But the history of the castle goes back even further in time, since it was built by the Templars in the 13th century on the remains of an old Arab citadel. It is possible visit its walls for a general price of five euros per person. From Peñíscola Castle, you will have privileged views of the entire city and its coast

Artillery Park: these are the gardens of the Peñíscola Castle, which you can visit separately. It is an enviable environment with the greenery of the vegetation as the protagonist. Palm trees and native plants star in this garden, with the thick walls of the fortification as a backdrop.

Old town: do not leave Peñíscola Castle without visiting the urban area that surrounds it. The old town is surrounded by an imposing wall, reinforced in the 16th century to adapt it to the war needs of the time.

Casa de las Conchas: a family from Peñíscola has dedicated itself for generations to paying tribute to the sea. On the way up to the Peñíscola Castle you will find the Casa de las Conchas. As the name of the building indicates, it is a construction that replaces the whitewash characteristic of the area with hundreds of shells attached to the wall.





Beaches and coves of Peñíscola

With a large area of ​​land next to the sea, Peñíscola can boast a wide range of beaches and coves. From large and extensive sandy beaches, to mysterious coves that are difficult to access, this municipality has something to offer for all tastes:

South Beach: one of the most popular beaches. It is an area 470 meters long, with surveillance, rescue services and accessible points. It has a cleaning service and trash cans.

North Beach: the largest beach in Peñíscola, five kilometers long. It has been certified with the Blue flag, ‘Q’ flag, from the Institute for Quality for Tourism of Spain, the ‘green’ flag from AENOR and the ‘Qualitur’ flag from Turismoencia Valenciana de Turisme.

Irta Beach: if you are looking for a golden sand beach, this location is for you. It is an environment that, with only 50 meters in length, offers an unparalleled image.

Basseta Beach: about 1,200 meters long, it is a small rocky beach, surrounded by vegetation. We recommend that, due to the irregularity of the terrain, you bring crab pots to walk and swim in the area.

Cala Argilaga: a very small cove, about 150 meters long. Be careful with some of the large rocks scattered around the area.

Torrenova Beach: 250 meters long, it is a beach suitable for those who love hiking. Access is difficult, but it will be worth it for the beauty and tranquility of the area.

La Petxina Beach: considered one of the last virgin coves in the area, this 30-meter-long cove is highly recommended for practicing underwater sports.

Playa de las Viudas: it is a solitary beach, ideal for those seeking tranquility. It is about 60 meters long.

Cala del Volante: this is an area with very easy access. Its 32 meters in length are made up of fine, golden sand.

What to see in the Sierra de Irta Natural Park





About half an hour by car from Peñíscola is the heart of the Sierra de Irta Natural Park and Marine Reserve, one of the last virgin mountain ranges on the Valencian coast. It is an area in the province of Castellón that was granted this environmental protection in 2002. This space has managed to preserve its integrity thanks to not having been touched by the hand of man and the regression of agriculture and livestock in the area.

It is surrounded by the municipalities of Alcalà de Xivert, Santa Magdalena de Pulpis and Peñíscola, so there is no loss. Throughout the year between 70,000 and 80,000 people visit this special place, characterized by the flora and fauna of the Mediterranean mountains and its hidden coves. Among the spaces open to the sea of ​​the Sierra de Irta Natural Park and Marine Reserve, we recommend that you visit the following:

Prebret Beach: it is a 40-meter-long sandy beach, one of the few that exists in the Natural Park with these characteristics.

Playa del Russo: another sandy beach in the Natural Park, measuring 80 meters in length.

Cala Badum: a beautiful cove at the foot of a cliff that gives it its name. Its 35 meter long environment is considered perfect if you are looking for moments in solitude.