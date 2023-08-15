According to these sources, the two young men, Qusay Omar Al-Walaji and Muhammad Ribhi Nujoom, were shot dead during the storming of Aqabat Jaber camp.

Reuters quoted the director of Ariha Governmental Hospital, Nasser al-Anani, as saying that “two young men in their twenties arrived at the hospital with live bullets in the chest, and their death was announced.”

Local residents reported that Israeli forces stormed the camp before clashing with young men.

The residents added that the storming was quick, as it lasted less than an hour.

The Israeli army has not yet issued a statement on what happened in Aqabat Jaber camp.

Yesterday evening, Monday, clashes broke out with the Israeli forces in the town of Ya`bad, southwest of Jenin, while 3 young men were detained.

Security and local sources told “Wafa” that the occupation forces stormed Ya’bad, which led to clashes, centered in the center of the town, where the forces detained three young men whose identities were not known.