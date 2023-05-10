Israeli forces on Wednesday killed two Palestinians accused of shooting at soldiers in the northern occupied West Bank, a day after Israeli troops bombed the Gaza Strip that left 15 dead, raising fears of a new spiral of violence.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the fatal victims as Ahmed Jamal Tawfiq Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Ahmed Qatanat, 24, and reported that they were “killed by Israeli occupation gunfire” in the town of Qabatiya.

In addition, a 17-year-old teenager, wounded by gunshots to the chest and abdomen, is in critical condition, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “attackers opened fire from a vehicle on soldiers” during an operation.

“The soldiers responded with shots in the direction of the two attackers and killed them”, adds the note, which mentions the apprehension of an M-16 rifle and a revolver at the scene.

The incident came a day after several Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip that killed three Islamic Jihad leaders and 12 civilians, including four children.

The attacks raise fears of reprisals from Palestinian armed groups, including Islamic Jihad, present in Gaza and also in the north of the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

– Schools closed –

Israeli authorities have recommended residents of towns on the border with the Gaza Strip to remain in anti-aircraft shelters, as a form of protection against possible Palestinian rocket launches.

Schools were closed within a 40-kilometer radius of Palestinian territory, according to Israeli public radio.

Israel’s security forces are preparing for “any escalation scenario, on more than one front,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“I say to our enemies: any escalation on their part will be met with a devastating response from us,” he added.

The incidents took place less than a week after the announcement of a truce obtained with the mediation of Egypt, after a new escalation of violence between the Israeli army and the Islamic Jihad.

Clashes erupted after the death of Khader Adnan, a leader of the Islamist movement who spent more than 80 days on hunger strike in an Israeli prison.

In response to Tuesday’s Israeli bombings, Egypt’s government denounced “aggressions that could lead to an out-of-control situation in the occupied Palestinian territories”.

The US government called for a “de-escalation” from all parties and the UN emissary, Tor Wennesland, called the deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip “unacceptable”, a territory that has faced an Israeli blockade since 2007.

Since the beginning of the year, 125 Palestinians have died in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian died in the same period, according to an AFP report based on official figures released by both parties.