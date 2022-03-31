At least two Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.

The two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, died “at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces who were carrying out a raid in the Jenin area”the ministry said.

Other officials also reported serious injuries.

Israeli forces have been carrying out operations since Wednesday in the occupied West Bank following the attack that killed five people on Tuesday night in the streets of Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan, two suburbs of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army confirmed that soldiers and members of the border police “operated” on Thursday in the Jenin area to arrest “suspects”.

“During the operation, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on the troops, who returned fire,” the army said, adding that one soldier was slightly wounded and taken to hospital.

Rejection

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abas on Tuesday condemned attacks that killed at least five people near the Israeli city of Tel-Aviv overnight, and carried out according to local media by a Palestinian from the West Bank.

“The murder of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only aggravates the situation, when we are striving for stability”declared in a statement transmitted by the official Palestinian agency Wafa.

“The cycle of violence confirms that a permanent, global and just peace is the way … to ensure security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples in the entire region,” Abbas said Tuesday morning. evening.

Abbas met in recent days with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Jordanian King, Abdallah II, who went to Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

At least five people were killed in attacks in a city near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli medical services reported.

