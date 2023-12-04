Two Palestinians were killed in clashes with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced this on Monday, December 4.

“Two Palestinians were killed after Israeli army fire in the Sa’ir area near the West Bank city of Hebron,” the report said.

On December 4, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing data from the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Kidra, reported that 15,899 people had died in the enclave since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Earlier, on December 2, al-Kidra reported that after the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip, 193 people were killed and 652 residents were injured of varying degrees of severity.

On December 1, the Israeli army said that the Palestinian Hamas movement had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. Thanks to a temporary ceasefire agreement concluded on November 24, the sides exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.